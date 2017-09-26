“We only have one request,” said the greeter at the opening of the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco. “Check your adult self at the door and turn back into a kid.”
Trending now
promotion
Now through the end of the month enjoy free, unlimited digital access on our website.
promotion
Our guide has everything you're looking for this summer — festivals, water parks, concerts, patios, wineries, road trips and more. The time is now to start planning for fun. Good luck squeezing it all in.
A look back at the Napa Valley Register's photo highlights from the past week.
Latest Local Offers
Ken Mays Plumbing, Inc