0 Bedroom Home in Napa - $415,000

Great vacation rental with wonderful views of the neighboring Oxbow Market, Oxbow River Stage, and the Napa river...all just steps away from the famous downtown Napa River-Walk featuring world-class restaurants, tasting rooms, breweries, famous art galleries and shopping boutiques! Enjoy 100% fee simple ownership! A Downtown Napa hotel-condo unit, handled by The Westin Verasa management team makes this THE perfect Hands Free Wine Country Investment and occasional personal getaway. Owners can stay up to 56 days a year, and upon leaving, the unit becomes a part of the Hotel inventory again. Michelin rated La Toque Restaurant on-site, plus the casual Bank Caf and Bar, along with the well-equipped on-site gym, a beautiful spa and salt water pool are among just some of the notable amenities, including valet parking, conference/wedding facilities, etc. We have the details for the easiest investment ever. Refresh and relax in your quintessential Napa, money-making wine country escape!