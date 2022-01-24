Great vacation rental with wonderful views of the neighboring Oxbow Market, Oxbow River Stage, and the Napa river...all just steps away from the famous downtown Napa River-Walk featuring world-class restaurants, tasting rooms, breweries, famous art galleries and shopping boutiques! Enjoy 100% fee simple ownership! A Downtown Napa hotel-condo unit, handled by The Westin Verasa management team makes this THE perfect Hands Free Wine Country Investment and occasional personal getaway. Owners can stay up to 56 days a year, and upon leaving, the unit becomes a part of the Hotel inventory again. Michelin rated La Toque Restaurant on-site, plus the casual Bank Caf and Bar, along with the well-equipped on-site gym, a beautiful spa and salt water pool are among just some of the notable amenities, including valet parking, conference/wedding facilities, etc. We have the details for the easiest investment ever. Refresh and relax in your quintessential Napa, money-making wine country escape!
0 Bedroom Home in Napa - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.
This Napa hair salon continues a "pay it forward" tradition with a new owner.
With Napa City Council approval, adults will soon be able to purchase cannabis products from Napa's dispensaries without needing a medical use card.
Speed limits for 12 city of Napa street segments are set to decrease 5 miles per hour following Napa City Council approval.
A bed and breakfast the owner wants to call the Hotel California is headed for a historic Napa house following Planning Commission approval.
The highest to the lowest: Check out Napa Valley's most and least expensive houses sold in 2021.
The patient, who was in her 60s, died in the county on Saturday, a county spokesperson reported.
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
Participating Queen of the Valley Medical Center workers will picket on Wednesday, Jan. 19 protest understaffing at the Napa medical center.