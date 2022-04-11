 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,950,000

0 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,950,000

This ultra-prime 67 +/- acre buildable parcel enjoys one-of-a kind spectacular 180 degree vistas of the valley floor, the dramatic Mayacamas Mountains, and beyond to San Francisco. The property has received coveted erosion control plan approval for a 10-acre hillside vineyard, contiguous to Stags Leap AVA and with similar well drained stony loam soils. The building site area affords a considerable amount of flat usable land suitable for lawn, gardens and outdoor entertaining around the existing pool and pool house. Although the former main house was destroyed in the 2017 fire, Napa County has provided attractive entitlements that will benefit the new owner. The infrastructure including electric service, septic and high production water well, have all been restored. Located just 5 minutes from the Soda Canyon Store, a convenient distance to downtown Napa and to San Francisco, this one-of-a kind property has all the elements to become Napa Valley's preeminent vineyard estate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa River dredging plan won't use The Bowl

Napa River dredging plan won't use The Bowl

A proposed Napa County Flood Control District dredging plan later this year will not use The Bowl, the site of a former homeless encampment cleared last year to make room for dredged material. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News