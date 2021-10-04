This ultra-prime 67 +/- acre buildable parcel enjoys one-of-a kind spectacular 180 degree vistas of the valley floor, the dramatic Mayacamas Mountains, and beyond to San Francisco. The property recently received coveted erosion control plan approval for a 10-acre hillside vineyard, contiguous to Stags Leap AVA and with similar well drained stony loam soils. Although the former main house was destroyed in the 2017 fire, Napa County has provided attractive entitlements that will benefit the new owner. The building site area affords a considerable amount of flat usable land suitable for lawn, gardens and outdoor entertaining around the existing pool and pool house. The infrastructure, including electric service, septic and high production water well, have all been restored. Located just 5 minutes from the Soda Canyon Store, a convenient distance to downtown Napa and to San Francisco, this one-of-a kind property has all the elements to become Napa Valley's preeminent vineyard estate.
0 Bedroom Home in Napa - $6,500,000
