0 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $360,000

This beautiful property is ready for new owners! Hilly topography with several flats available for building sites, along with a spacious studio structure and sunny areas for plentiful gardening. Private setting with glorious mountain and canyon views! It was impacted by the lightning fire of 2020. The property is Napa County environmentally certified and ready for your plans. Power on site, shared all-weather driveway and newer water well shared with neighbor. Septic system status for re-build should be verified with Napa County. There's a gated entry with a gravel driveway flanked by a seasonal stream. Driveway winds upward to open building site areas. A wonderful place to spend time and decide where you want to build your brand new home or just relax and enjoy nature! Area for barn, workshop and/or pool! Much of the infrastructure is in place, so construction financing may be an option. Borders open space. A great opportunity to purchase country property in beautiful Pope Valley!

