1 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $449,000

Desirable North side Angwin property. This is a great opportunity to build a beautiful home with hillside and vineyard views. The property offers plenty of privacy and located down a quiet lane. It currently has two homes. One is currently being used as a rental and the second is not habitable and has not been used for many years, however, it has lots of potential for the right buyer.

