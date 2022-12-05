Desirable North side Angwin property. This is a great opportunity to build a beautiful home with hillside and vineyard views. The property offers plenty of privacy and located down a quiet lane. It currently has two homes. One is currently being used as a rental and the second is not habitable and has not been used for many years, however, it has lots of potential for the right buyer.
1 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $499,000
