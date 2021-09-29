1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,095,000

Old world charm style custom home has a dramatic great room with wood burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and french doors that open to an inviting patio with terraced gardens, water features and fish ponds. Spacious kitchen with hard wood floors and cozy dining area. Master bedroom has french doors which open onto a private patio. Spacious master bath with built cabinets, double sinks and a jacuzzi tub. Open sun room is an ideal work from home office with floor to ceiling windows, tile flooring and views of the gardens. Various fruit trees, raised gardening beds, olive trees, rose garden and a bocce ball court complete this special property located just outside the Calistoga City limits on a 4.13 acre parcel. Lots of options, additional building site with room to build a main house and keep the existing as a second dwelling unit or just keep it as it is.