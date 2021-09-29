Old world charm style custom home has a dramatic great room with wood burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and french doors that open to an inviting patio with terraced gardens, water features and fish ponds. Spacious kitchen with hard wood floors and cozy dining area. Master bedroom has french doors which open onto a private patio. Spacious master bath with built cabinets, double sinks and a jacuzzi tub. Open sun room is an ideal work from home office with floor to ceiling windows, tile flooring and views of the gardens. Various fruit trees, raised gardening beds, olive trees, rose garden and a bocce ball court complete this special property located just outside the Calistoga City limits on a 4.13 acre parcel. Lots of options, additional building site with room to build a main house and keep the existing as a second dwelling unit or just keep it as it is.
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.
- Updated
Roundabouts may win out over traffic signals as a choice for several key wine country intersections: Oakville, Rutherford and Yountville.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.