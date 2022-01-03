1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,650,000

NEW PRICE!! Enjoy complete privacy, cruise down the country road to this rare, close-in 20+/- acre parcel of majestic oaks and mature firs. Relax in your cozy, off-grid cabins with their wood stoves. knotty pine ceilings, and rustic ambiance. Enjoy the peace and quiet of the park like setting on your deck sipping your favorite vino. Stroll down to the horse pasture and jump on your horse for an evening ride around the many developed trails on the property. Or have fun with your recreational vehicles! Quads, RTV's, Dirt bikes, Etc. Trails galore! 3+/- ac. knoll top for an executive vineyard estate or family compound with the potential for amazing panoramic views of Mt. St. Helena/Palisades (see video). Vineyard reports indicate a majority of the property under 30% slope. Prestigious vineyards in the area include Grgich and Levi & McCelland. Create your multifamily compound and savor what the Napa Valley has to offer just 5 min. to Calistoga's Spas/restaurants. Possible seller financing