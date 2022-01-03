NEW PRICE!! Enjoy complete privacy, cruise down the country road to this rare, close-in 20+/- acre parcel of majestic oaks and mature firs. Relax in your cozy, off-grid cabins with their wood stoves. knotty pine ceilings, and rustic ambiance. Enjoy the peace and quiet of the park like setting on your deck sipping your favorite vino. Stroll down to the horse pasture and jump on your horse for an evening ride around the many developed trails on the property. Or have fun with your recreational vehicles! Quads, RTV's, Dirt bikes, Etc. Trails galore! 3+/- ac. knoll top for an executive vineyard estate or family compound with the potential for amazing panoramic views of Mt. St. Helena/Palisades (see video). Vineyard reports indicate a majority of the property under 30% slope. Prestigious vineyards in the area include Grgich and Levi & McCelland. Create your multifamily compound and savor what the Napa Valley has to offer just 5 min. to Calistoga's Spas/restaurants. Possible seller financing
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to Napa police.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
Napa police on Thursday were looking for man who robbed a CVS pharmacy the previous night.
Napa County on Thursday reported another 174 COVID-19 cases.
Napa County reported its 102nd COVID-19 death.
Rodriguez, who served for 24 years in Vallejo, was investigated for allowing the replacement of a windshield VPD detective Jarrett Tonn shot Sean Monterrosa through.
The recent rise in Napa County new COVID-19 cases is showing no signs of letting up.
Napa police responding to an assault report made two arrests.
Here's a round-up of some of the high-profile laws that California is welcoming in 2022.