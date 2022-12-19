 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,800,000

Realize your dream for a Napa Valley vineyard estate. Fully approved plans and permits for a home, guest house, and pool with magnificently landscaped gardens on 7 acres. Elegant gated entry with an olive tree-lined and paved driveway. Enjoy the hobby vineyard across the drive. Mountain, vineyard, and valley views provide that unmistakable sense of place. The 940 square foot guest house contains 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and offers a spacious and open floor plan with a full kitchen. The guest house is under construction and scheduled to be completed later in the year giving the Buyer the option to live on-site while their dream home is being built. Flexible Seller willing to consider carrying a note. Minutes to downtown Calistoga. Duplicate listing. Also listed as Land, MLS # 322049564.

