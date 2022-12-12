1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $728,000

Ira Yeager, world famous painter, owned this iconic and unique private retreat. He loved the green barn style house with its open space, high ceilings and the breathtaking view of the Palisades hills from the upper level. It is in need of TLC, although a new roof has just been installed. Great location all around for your weekend winery tours, invite your friends or just roost and relax. Just 3 minutes from downtown Calistoga and less than a mile from Castello di Amorosa. A true Napa Valley charm and I'm sure you'll enjoy your bubbly neighbor Shramsberg Winery!