Imagine yourself arriving at this Zen Mountain Retreat after a long, hard week of work. As you wind your way up the hill, just a couple miles from Calistoga, you'll pull into your driveway and be greeted by stunning views of Mt St Helena to the left, and equally breathtaking views of the Palisades to the right. Enter your modern cabin from the expansive deck and take a deep breath. The cream-colored plaster walls and knotty pine ceilings hearken back to a simpler time while imparting a feeling of rustic elegance. Wander over to your wine fridge, pop a bottle of bubbles, and head to the back deck to really take it all in. Surrounded by majestic oaks and pine forest relax at your outdoor dining table or around the fire-pit and wonder at the majesty of it all. With plenty of room for extended family or guests, including a guest room and cottage, this is truly the quintessential wine country get away.
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are seeking information about a shooting Saturday night in Calistoga that injured three people, including a female juvenile.
The 54-year-old Napa resident was doing tree work in the Circle Oaks community at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. Here's how to get one.
In a $175 million deal, the recently opened Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga will soon be under new ownership, but will remain a Four Seasons.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its proposed drive-thru was denied by the Napa City Council last week.
This Napa grad is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge, opening this week, pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "the Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
A crash Saturday afternoon in rural northern Napa County injured a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.