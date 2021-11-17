1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $895,000

Imagine yourself arriving at this Zen Mountain Retreat after a long, hard week of work. As you wind your way up the hill, just a couple miles from Calistoga, you'll pull into your driveway and be greeted by stunning views of Mt St Helena to the left, and equally breathtaking views of the Palisades to the right. Enter your modern cabin from the expansive deck and take a deep breath. The cream-colored plaster walls and knotty pine ceilings hearken back to a simpler time while imparting a feeling of rustic elegance. Wander over to your wine fridge, pop a bottle of bubbles, and head to the back deck to really take it all in. Surrounded by majestic oaks and pine forest relax at your outdoor dining table or around the fire-pit and wonder at the majesty of it all. With plenty of room for extended family or guests, including a guest room and cottage, this is truly the quintessential wine country get away.