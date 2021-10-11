Exceptional, large parcel in city limits of Calistoga. Zoned 1-acre estates. A 15-lot subdivision was once approved, now lapsed. Approx. 8.56 acres planted to income-producing Zin & Cab Sauv. City water/sewer at street. Includes older farmhouse. Gorgeous views of the Palisades & Mt. St. Helena. Ideal compound locale w/ multiple estate building sites flanked by vineyards & iconic vistas.
1 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,950,000
