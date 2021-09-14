Adorable updated home. Newer Roof, Windows and appliances, along with Washer & Dryer located inside the home. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom with Shower/Tub. Good size walk in closet. Brand new deck with added privacy lattice and gate. Home is not in flood zone and sets down from street with three levels of garden beds for your enjoyment. Plenty of mid day sun to enjoy and a separate gated area for the little canine companion. Plenty of storage under neath home as well as under deck, easy clearance to walk under. 2 Parking spaces at top. Additional landing could be an outdoor kitchen, plumbed with water. Minutes to Armstrong Woods. Rio Nido Roadhouse Restaurant, Mini Golf, Tennis Courts, Park and Fire Station all located at bottom of hill, along with public transit. Minutes to Korbel Winery & Deli, the Russian River, Northwoods Golf Course, Burke's Canoes and Sunset Beach. Has City Water & City Sewer. Weekend Getaway? Airbnb? First Time Buyer?
1 Bedroom Home in Guerneville - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a man whose body was found midday Sunday in west Napa is not considered to be suspicious, according to police.
- Updated
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
- Updated
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
- Updated
Law enforcement officers reported no felony arrests as tens of thousands converged on Napa for the three-day celebration of music.
- Updated
An attack with a large piece of wood resulted in a man’s arrest Friday on suspicion of assault, according to police.
- Updated
A reported attack on a person attending BottleRock Sept. 5 is under investigation, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
Cal Fire reported overnight thunderstorms touched off no large blazes in Napa County.
- Updated
A traffic stop early Thursday resulted in the driver's arrest on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
A man was arrested Wednesday after store workers saw him climb a ladder toward the ceiling in possible preparation for a theft, according to police.