1 Bedroom Home in Guerneville - $349,000

Adorable updated home. Newer Roof, Windows and appliances, along with Washer & Dryer located inside the home. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom with Shower/Tub. Good size walk in closet. Brand new deck with added privacy lattice and gate. Home is not in flood zone and sets down from street with three levels of garden beds for your enjoyment. Plenty of mid day sun to enjoy and a separate gated area for the little canine companion. Plenty of storage under neath home as well as under deck, easy clearance to walk under. 2 Parking spaces at top. Additional landing could be an outdoor kitchen, plumbed with water. Minutes to Armstrong Woods. Rio Nido Roadhouse Restaurant, Mini Golf, Tennis Courts, Park and Fire Station all located at bottom of hill, along with public transit. Minutes to Korbel Winery & Deli, the Russian River, Northwoods Golf Course, Burke's Canoes and Sunset Beach. Has City Water & City Sewer. Weekend Getaway? Airbnb? First Time Buyer?