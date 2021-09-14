1 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $2,000

Wonderful Guest Unit. Fully Furnished. Month to Month or negotiable Lease. Pets Ok! 1BD/1BA with Living Room and Full Kitchen including Fridge,Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal. Heat/AC unit. Fenced backyard for house friendly pets to roam. Nice BBQ area with table & chairs. Parking onsite for 2 cars. Utilities and Water included in the Rent. Private Washer/Dryer onsite. Private Patio area with raised garden beds if you like gardening. Nice single family neighborhood instead of apartment. Near to Popular Summer's Market!