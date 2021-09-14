 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $2,000

1 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $2,000

1 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $2,000

Wonderful Guest Unit. Fully Furnished. Month to Month or negotiable Lease. Pets Ok! 1BD/1BA with Living Room and Full Kitchen including Fridge,Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal. Heat/AC unit. Fenced backyard for house friendly pets to roam. Nice BBQ area with table & chairs. Parking onsite for 2 cars. Utilities and Water included in the Rent. Private Washer/Dryer onsite. Private Patio area with raised garden beds if you like gardening. Nice single family neighborhood instead of apartment. Near to Popular Summer's Market!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News