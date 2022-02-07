1 Bedroom Home in Napa - $519,000

Enjoy the great location and views of the putting green from this single story, end unit ground floor, fully furnished, studio condo. This beautifully remodeled unit includes a kitchenette, cozy fireplace, and a private fenced in patio for taking advantage of the wonderful Napa Valley evenings. Just steps from the Silverado Grill and Mansion, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the resort lifestyle, or rent it through Silverado or manage it yourself, as it can be rented by the night, which makes it a potentially excellent investment. Membership available.