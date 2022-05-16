VACATION RENTAL in Napa. Bring the family! There is a lot to do in the Valley, not just the wine. Invest in this 100% fee simple, deluxe, largest model 1 bed, 1ba condo which sleeps 4. When you are not using it, the Westin/Marriott manages the rental and maintenance so you have a totally HANDS FREE investment. Owners may stay up to 56 days a year. Unit features a separate bedroom; living room w/queen sofa bed and deck; dining area; full size kitchen; full bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. Exceptional 2nd Floor location overlooking the Napa River, Pool and eastern Napa Mountains. On-site gym, pool w/spa, bocce, bike trail behind the hotel, Michelin-rated LaToque restaurant and the informal Bank restaurant and bar. One block to Oxbow Market and River Stage, and a short distance to downtown Napa for wine tasting, dining, shopping, music venues and more. Explore the FULL Napa Valley and see what this wonderful area has to offer. A great getaway close to the Bay Area. Come to explore!
1 Bedroom Home in Napa - $595,000
