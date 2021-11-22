Fly away to another world, a pocket village cupped high above Napa Valley, with captivating views of the surrounding hills and vineyards, the valley below, and the mountains beyond. Once there, you won't want to leave. This private enclave embraces its setting, a 60+ acre parcel of unspoiled natural beauty. Enveloped in solitude, soul and pure luxury, this little piece of heaven is a sanctuary for complete relaxation and renewal. The award winning structures are thoughtfully placed to celebrate the land, and include a 1 bedroom native stone dwelling, a barn/studio with vineyard views, an ivy-covered work-out cottage, and a native stone wine cellar. The property features a 3.9-acre premium vineyard that has been the source of a custom crushed wine, receiving a 91+ Parker rating. A flexible master plan for further development has been created and includes concepts for a modern main residence, expansion of the Stone House, and a wine cave.
1 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,000,000
