1 Bedroom Home in Napa - $874,900

A beautiful condo on the Riverfront in the heart of downtown Napa! With this great location, you can live in the place that everyone wants to be. Located in an exclusive, private and secure complex with elevator access, this unit has so many upscale features. High ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances, stacked laundry in the nook, and gleaming hardwood floors, just to name a few. Secure underground parking with storage is the perfect place to leave your car, since you will want to walk everywhere!