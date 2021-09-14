1 Bedroom Home in Point Reyes Station - $12,382,800

Acquire end of the road privacy, serenity, & incredible views to Tomales Bay, Inverness, Pt. Reyes, Nicasio. 1,031.9+/- acres in 3 parcels. Exquisite opportunity. Cabin, shop, deer camp, numerous ponds, NMWD water. Cattle grazing now. Create a legacy property, graze animals, grow crops, ride horses, use your imagination; check with Marin County. Generations have enjoyed the ranch. The land does not have a MALT easement or Williamson Act contract. Also listed as MLS #21904134 in the category Lots & Land.