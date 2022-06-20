Sitting on an idyllic 40 acres with vineyard and mountain views sits this open concept cabin with vaulted open beam wood ceilings, custom rock work, and forest and meadow views from every window. The elevated bedroom looks over the living and kitchen area, with tile flooring and an abundance of light from the multiple glass doors and windows. Step outside to your deck overlooking the gently sloping meadow, and forested glens. There is a detached semi-finished building and loft, that could be finished for a workspace, garage, or artist studio. Fenced garden area with raised beds. The property is 40 acres of gently sloping land. A recent Crop Care analysis showed that 35 of the 40 acres are under 30 percent slope. Vineyard development is therefore very possible. The property is adjacent to other long - time vineyard properties. Multiple areas for building sites to build a main house, pool, and many other possibilities.
1 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $1,395,000
