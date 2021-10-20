Rare opportunity to buy historic property & winery on the west side view property on the slopes at 3505 Spring Mountain Road, previously owned by Olga & Charles Beringer, and last owned by Eeden Winery, totaling 15.9 acres, placed on both sides of Spring Mountain Rd offering 7 acres of Cabernet, Spring Mountain AVA, just 3.1 miles up from valley floor, now offering views over St Helena. Winery permit intact for 15,000 gallons, tasting room, more details avail upon request. Building sites offered for Main house, guest unit, tasting room, & more. Newly built guest recently completed. Building renditions for new construction available. Duplicated listing under land, MLS #321073571
1 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,995,000
