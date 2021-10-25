This rustic modern residence, studio, and 2 +/- acre premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, enjoy spectacular sunrises, starry night skies, and sweeping vineyard and mountain views from a tranquil and private bench location elevated ever so slightly above the valley floor. The William Turnbull signature design on 8.3 +/- acres features a classic western red cedar exterior with metal roof and warm modern interiors with dramatic scale, openness, and seamless connection to the outdoors. The main residence centers on a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and a wall of French doors that flow onto an expansive sitting porch with views across the lawn and pool to the property's commanding vistas. Beyond the expansive lawn lies a petite studio that echoes the design of the main home and includes an open work area and full bath. This Napa Valley gem is centrally located in wine country with prime proximity less than 10 minutes to downtown St. Helena, Rutherford, and Oakville.
1 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $4,500,000
