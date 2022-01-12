1 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $495,000

Quaint cottage with view of Bell Canyon that was rented for over a quarter century. The 2.06 acres had a duplex, cottage and barn that was destroyed in the Glass Fire and on the tax records multiple units can be rebuilt. The lot has been inspected by FEMA and has been signed off on by Napa County. The property is waiting for the brush strokes of a creative buyer. An ideal spot to live while you built or lease while you plan.