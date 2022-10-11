101222-nvr-spt-tvschedule_merged

TV Schedule
A merge point has long been the bane for evening rush hour drivers on Highway 12 in Jameson Canyon. It's gone and so is the backup.
Locals may recall that St. Helena’s Spring Mountain Vineyard was the setting for the popular 1980s CBS prime time soap opera “Falcon Crest.”
Napa Police announced the arrests of a man and woman suspected of two kidnapping and robbery incidents in a three-day span in September.
A 22-year-old woman has been hospitalized with major injuries after she was struck by a sport-utility vehicle Wednesday evening in Napa, police reported.
A single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Napa County resulted in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol.
After the arrest of a former Pope Valley Elementary School employee on multiple sex abuse charges, parents criticized a perceived lack of oversight at a board meeting Wednesday.
Darlene Elia, president of the Napa Police Officers' Association, has sued the city of Napa for alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation during her nearly 20-year tenure at Napa Police.
After hearing 11 weeks of evidence and a set of fiery closing arguments, jurors on Tuesday afternoon began deliberating whether to convict Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
The Saturday arrest of Benjamin Casas on suspicion of abusing minors has led parents of Pope Valley schoolchildren to meet the principal for answers about whether and when school staff knew of the allegations.
Jayson Woodbridge says his new, experimental hillside vineyard doesn't need a county erosion control plan.
