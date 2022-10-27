 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV Schedule

102822-nvr-spt-tvschedule_merged

  • Updated

Friday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Page B5

TENNIS

Vienna-ATP and Basel-ATP, quarterfinals, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

GOLF

DP World Tour: Portugal Masters, second round, Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, Chon Buri, Thailand, Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

ACC Championship, Charlottesville, Va., ACCN, 7:30 a.m.

SEC Championship, Oxford, Miss., SECN, 8 a.m.

Women’s Pac-12 Championship, Riverside, Pac-12 Network, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Pac-12 Championship, Riverside, Pac-12 Network, 9:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Breeders Crown Harness Racing, Night 1, Milton, Ontario, FS2, 6 p.m.

Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2, 9:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Mexico City, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., USA Network, 1 p.m.

Formula 1: Practice, Mexico City, ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio State, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Columbus, NHLN, 4 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Washington, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, ESPN, 7:05 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1, FOX, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UCLA at Colorado, Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Page B5

GOLF

DP World Tour: Portugal Masters, third round, Vilamoura, Portugal, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

GA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (taped), ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MEN’S PRO SOCCER

Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, USA Network, 4:30 a.m.

Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli, CBSSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA, 7 a.m.

Premier League: Everton at Fulham, NBC, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, USA Network, 11:45 a.m.

TENNIS

Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

UCLA at Rutgers, BTN, 9 a.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario, FS2, 4:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, ESPNews, 9:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Formula 1: Qualifying, Mexico City, ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, NHLN, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, NBCSCA, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, NHLN, 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO

California at UCLA, Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui, lightweights, Milan, Italy, Showtime, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 5:3 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2, FOX, 5 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Charlotte, NBCSBA, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, NBATV, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S PRO SOCCER

NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington, CBS, 5 p.m.

