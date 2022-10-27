102822-nvr-spt-tvschedule_merged

Friday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TENNIS
Vienna-ATP and Basel-ATP, quarterfinals, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: Portugal Masters, second round, Golf Channel, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, Chon Buri, Thailand, Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
ACC Championship, Charlottesville, Va., ACCN, 7:30 a.m.
SEC Championship, Oxford, Miss., SECN, 8 a.m.
Women’s Pac-12 Championship, Riverside, Pac-12 Network, 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Pac-12 Championship, Riverside, Pac-12 Network, 9:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 9:30 a.m.
Breeders Crown Harness Racing, Night 1, Milton, Ontario, FS2, 6 p.m.
Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2, 9:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Mexico City, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., USA Network, 1 p.m.
Formula 1: Practice, Mexico City, ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Ohio State, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Columbus, NHLN, 4 p.m.
NBA
Indiana at Washington, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, ESPN, 7:05 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1, FOX, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UCLA at Colorado, Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Basha (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
GOLF
DP World Tour: Portugal Masters, third round, Vilamoura, Portugal, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
GA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (taped), ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
MEN’S PRO SOCCER
Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, USA Network, 4:30 a.m.
Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli, CBSSN, 6 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA, 7 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Fulham, NBC, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, USA Network, 11:45 a.m.
TENNIS
Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UCLA at Rutgers, BTN, 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 9:30 a.m.
Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario, FS2, 4:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, ESPNews, 9:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs, Round of 8, Martinsville, Va., NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Formula 1: Qualifying, Mexico City, ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, NHLN, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, NBCSCA, 1:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, NHLN, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO
California at UCLA, Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui, lightweights, Milan, Italy, Showtime, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 5:3 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2, FOX, 5 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at Charlotte, NBCSBA, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, NBATV, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S PRO SOCCER
NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington, CBS, 5 p.m.