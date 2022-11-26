112722-nvr-spt-tvschedule_merged

Sunday
MEN'S PRO SOCCER
See Page B3
GOLF
DP World Tour: Joburg Open, final round, Johannesburg, South Africa, Golf Channel, 2 a.m.
Ladies European PGA Tour: Spanish Women's Open, final round (taped), Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
TENNIS
Davis Cup Championship, Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN Events Invitational: Stanford vs. Memphis, fifth-place game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Rhode Island at Boston College, ACCN, 9 a.m.
People are also reading…
East Tennessee State at Georgia, SECN, 10 a.m.
ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Villanova vs. Oregon, seventh-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, noon
Yale at Colorado, Pac-12 Network, noon
Saint Louis at Auburn, SECN, noon
Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Purdue, championship, Portland, Ore., ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Alabama, third-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN Events Invitational: Siena vs. Seton Hall, third-place game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Miami at Central Florida, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Alcorn State at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Portland vs. Michigan State, fifth-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.
Phil Knight Legacy: Xavier vs. Gonzaga, third-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN Events Invitational: Florida State vs. Nebraska, seventh-place game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. West Virginia, fifth-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa State vs. Connecticut, championship, Portland, Ore., ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon State vs. Portland State, seventh-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 9 a.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
Freestyle competition, Killington, Vt., NBC, 9:30 a.m.
NFL
Cincinnati at Tennessee, CBS, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FOX, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, FOX, 1:25 a.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, NBC, 5:15 p.m.
WOMEN"S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Connecticut, championship, Portland, Ore., ABC, 10 a.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon vs. Michigan State, third-place game, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 10 a.m.
East Carolina at Virginia, ACCN, 11 a.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN, 1 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Iowa State, championship, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon State, championship, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NHL
Arizona at Minnesota, NHLN, 11 a.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, NHLN, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, NBCSCA, 5 p.m.
NBA G LEAGUE
Austin at Birmingham, NBATV, noon
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Tallin, Estonia (taped), NBC, 12:30 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at Minnesota, NBCSCA, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, NBATV, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament Selection Show, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S PRO SOCCER
D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (taped), CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
MEN'S PRO SOCCER
See Page B3
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NFL
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.