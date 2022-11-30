120122-nvr-spt-localradio_merged

Friday
Prep Boys Basketball
Vintage or Napa in Wine Valley Tournament, KVYN 99.3 FM, TBA
There’s bad news about Princess and Gerald, Napa’s Fuller Park chicken and duck BFFs. Gerald, the duck, fell victim to fowl play.
Two Napa men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with burglaries at two Upvalley homes, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Juli Mazi was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for issuing falsified vaccination cards and selling an unapproved product that purported to provide immunity to COVID-19, according to court records.
Officers arrested a city resident Tuesday after an incident at a north Napa business, Napa Police reported.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
The holidays are in full swing in Napa County. From American Canyon to Calistoga, you will find a host ways to celebrate the season, including parades, concerts and much more.
Askari Adams, head coach of the Napa High football program the last three seasons and defensive coordinator since 2019, parted ways with the program on Nov. 16 after posting a 5-20 record at the helm.
Some Rutherford property owners will give land for Bale Slough habitat restoration to help steelhead trout and other wildlife.
