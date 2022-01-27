 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,750,000

This tranquil property is tucked into the northeastern corner of Carneros, just minutes to conveniences + local favorites like Southside Cafe, Hop Creek Gastropub + Boon Fly Cafe. The three-parcel offering totals 25+/- acres and is perfectly positioned for a winery, family compound, artist/nature retreat or horse boarding facility. Access from both Old Sonoma Road and Congress Valley Road. The olive tree-lined driveway leads to a red barn built in 1904, near a towering Redwood tree, and a seasonal creek which runs through a Eucalyptus grove home to magical Egrets and Blue Herons. Noted architect Kaz Shinomiya designed several buildings on the property, which could easily be converted/updated to fit new owners' needs. Offering provides level buildable space, a variety of mature trees, and rolling hill + vineyard views. Easily accessible to day trippers via Hwy 12/121, or overnighters staying at the Carneros Resort & Spa. Nearby vineyards include Truchard, Silverado Vineyards + Artesa.

