2 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $515,000

WOW! Seller will provide One year Home Warranty, Clear Pest Report and Closing Cost Credit! Welcome to this nice and cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath single story home located in a highly desirable neighborhood of American Canyon. Corner lot with low maintenance yards. Newer water proof laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and lighting, and a roof that is only 3 years young. Take a stroll at the nearby park, workout at the gym, and take a dip in the pool! Centrally located close to highly rated schools and major freeways.