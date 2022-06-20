Looking for an opportunity for a work live property? This Fully renovated 2 story residence is zoned commercial. Fronting to Broadway (Hwy 29) with a lager 1/3 acre lot. 199 ft of street frontage. This property has an ADU/ office (under Construction) with separate PGE meters. Master suite and second bedroom, guest bath on the second floor. Potential for Wine Tasting room, Retail, Hair/Nail solan? Check with City planning for options. Generate passive income to pay for your mortgage. Also listed as commercial sale #322013635. Partial seller financing available
2 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $799,000
