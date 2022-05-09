Looking for an opportunity for a work live property? This Fully renovated 2 story residence is zoned commercial. Fronting to Broadway (Hwy 29) with a lager 1/3 acre lot. 199 ft of street frontage. This property has an ADU/ office (under Construction) with separate PGE meters. Master suite and second bedroom, guest bath on the second floor. Potential for Wine Tasting room, Retail, Hair/Nail solan? Check with City planning for options. Generate passive income to pay for your mortgage. Residence includes furniture. Also listed as commercial sale #322013635. Partial seller financing available
2 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $855,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned in July 2021 during an internal investigation into him and just before another investigation into alleged mishandling of drugs and money seized during arrest.
Several firearms found at William Raab's home were unregistered "ghost guns," according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
A 15-year-old boy jumped the fence at the Napa juvenile hall but was detained 20 minutes later, a quarter mile away, the sheriff's office said.
Five acres in Skyline Wilderness Park and sites near the city of Napa are on the county's list as possible affordable housing sites.
A man who arrested Monday faces a felony allegation of resisting police after he threatened officers' lives on his way to jail, according to Napa Police.
Two drivers were hospitalized after vehicle wrecks in rural Napa County about an hour apart Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.
A man's arrest and jailing Saturday on $1 million bail stemmed from repeated abuse of his girlfriend, according to Napa Police.
A man and woman arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday face felony drug and ammunition allegations, according to American Canyon Police.
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.