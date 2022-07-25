Unique investment opportunity...Calling all wineries to look at this investment...place your key employees in local housing, keeping them in the valley and close to where they work, OR live in one and enjoy the rental income the others produce to help with the monthly payment OR just rent all four...all 4 homes with separate utilities on one legal non-conforming tax lot approved by Napa County. The property and 4 houses have been owned by the same family for over 30+ years and have been well cared for. All units are currently rented, with the exception of a studio that the owner occupies. There is an oversized garage/shop with several partitioned areas and 2 other separate storage units currently being used by tenants.
2 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wrong-way crash south Napa left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a driver facing a potential felony DUI charge, CHP reported.
Authorities have identified two Placer County residents who died aboard a small airplane that crashed in rural Napa County earlier this week.
Federal air safety authorities will investigate the crash of a small, lightweight airplane Sunday morning in rural Napa County, in which two people died.
Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a reported theft from the Napa Premium Outlets, police reported.
Napa Police arrested a man Thursday evening on suspicion of stabbing another man beneath the Imola Bridge.
Are the glory days of Napa Cab gone? Dan Berger weighs in with opinions from industry veterans.
The shooting occurred Friday night near Menlo Avenue and Sonoma Street, according to Napa Police. No injuries were reported.
The 10th annual Napa Porchfest on July 31 marks not only a significant anniversary, but also its return from a two-year pandemic shutdown.
A fast-moving fire near Yosemite National Park exploded today into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. The latest, plus photos.
Learn all about Soscol Junction, a massive interchange project at the Highway 29/Highway 221 entrance to Napa Valley.