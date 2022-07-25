2 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,295,000

Unique investment opportunity...Calling all wineries to look at this investment...place your key employees in local housing, keeping them in the valley and close to where they work, OR live in one and enjoy the rental income the others produce to help with the monthly payment OR just rent all four...all 4 homes with separate utilities on one legal non-conforming tax lot approved by Napa County. The property and 4 houses have been owned by the same family for over 30+ years and have been well cared for. All units are currently rented, with the exception of a studio that the owner occupies. There is an oversized garage/shop with several partitioned areas and 2 other separate storage units currently being used by tenants.