Remarkable opportunity with SO MANY options on 2+ acres! With some TLC and a few cosmetic updates, the existing house could become a comfortable landing-pad while building your dream country home on the spacious property, and then keep the original home as a guest house. SO...Rejuvenate the current cabin-style home, or create your entirely new family compound using the many level potential building sites tucked in amidst the evergreens. This unique property awaits your creativity to design whatever you can imagine. It's like a blank canvas--with a head start! Here's your chance to live in the country, yet close to all the attractions the famed Napa Valley has to offer! ***This property is NOT located in an extreme flood risk area.
2 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $650,000
