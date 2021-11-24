Within 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, you can enjoy all that this beautiful wine country property has to offer. This 1940's cottage is beautifully renovated and comes furnished. It has a detached 2nd unit for an extra income opportunity. In addition, the homes sits on 4.56 acres of land on Diamond Mountain with a well and 5000-gallon water tank-perfect for viticulture and is currently in the permitting process to plant vines on the top of knoll. Almost two acres cleared and ready to plant!!
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,290,000
