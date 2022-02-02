2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,495,000

Circa 1920 Napa Valley farmhouse estate building site on 3.37 acres with vineyard & mountain views located on the Valley floor in Calistoga home to luxury resorts such as the Four Seasons & Solage and renowned Napa Valley wineries such as neighboring Chateau Montelena & Tambor Bey Vineyards. Remodel the existing farmhouse, build your Napa Valley dream estate or create a wellness retreat with the 2 hot mineral pools currently on site. Additional features include a 17 gallon per minute well, several outbuildings, plans & conceptual drawings for 5000 sq ft main house & 1000 sq ft guest house, views of neighboring Old Faithful Geyser of California, the stunning Palisades, Mt St Helena & surrounding vineyards!