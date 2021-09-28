HOT MINERAL SPRINGS, rare residential hot water well. Original Farm House for 1920 on a large (3.37 acres) Napa Valley parcel with it's very own hot mineral water. Relax and watch the Old Faithful Geyser erupt from your porch or soak in your private hot thermal pools. Calistoga's famous rejuvenating hot water, spa resorts, downtown and world class wineries are all very close. Build your own wellness retreat, build a new homestead, plant grapes, farm the land or simply relax and take in the stellar views. Nestled between Old Faithful Geyser, Tamber Bey and down the street from Chateau Montelana, and views of the palisades and Mt. St. Helena ! A private and quiet location. Website and architectural schematics for a new, 5K square foot house with a 1K sq foot guest cottage available to preview. Designed by award winning architects Swatt Miers. This custom build-out is also available if you prefer to contract for a new family compound Or, see the simple designs for a renovation.
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,995,000
