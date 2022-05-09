2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,590,000

Huge Price Adjustment. Spectacular 15+ acre Napa Valley parcel offers a private, tranquil retreat with exceptional views across a meadow, neighboring vineyards and mountains. The property boasts a comfortable remodeled circa 1936 bungalow nestled in an intimate and picturesque valley. This perfect getaway has two en suites, an additional half bath, open floor plan, vaulted beamed ceiling, wood floors, energy efficient dual pane windows, doors thru-out and a chef's kitchen to inspire your culinary talent. The two French doors open onto the deck that is perfect for dining al fresco, stargazing or for sun worshipping. The lower level exterior is encased with native cut stone making it perfect for wine storage. The the land provides not only privacy, but numerous opportunities for expanded gardens, recreational areas and property development including a magnificent knoll building site. You are invited to experience the magic.