 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,750,000

2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,750,000

2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,750,000

Tanglebrook - A special place in the Napa Valley. Through the gated entry, cross Blossom Creek to a beautifully renovated Normandy style home, affording stunning views of vineyards and the Palisades. Separate guest house, office/art studio, in ground pool, Master gardener designed rose garden, all situated in a magical park-like setting. Room for a hobby vineyard. www.3227hwy128.com/unbranded, https://3227Hwy128.com/mls

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News