2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,995,000

Rarely do you find a property combining this much land (over 11 acres - approx.) with the convenience of downtown access. Located on one of downtown Calistoga's most prestigious streets, this expansive property is surrounded by vineyards, wineries, and estate homes with stunning views of the iconic Palisades and Mount Saint Helena. The farmhouse is rustic chic'' with crisp white walls, vintage barn accents, and modern appliances. The party barn extends the usability of the property when the need arises. And when the time is right the location is perfect for a new estate home matching the caliber of the street.

