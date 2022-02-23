Still haven't found that just right Napa Valley property you've been looking for? Once you step onto this Napa Valley gem, you will know. This spectacular 15+ acre parcel offers a private, tranquil retreat with exceptional views across a meadow, neighboring vineyards and mountains. The property boasts a comfortable remodeled 1936 bungalow nestled in an intimate and picturesque valley. This perfect getaway has two en suites, an additional half bath, open floor plan, vaulted beamed ceiling, wood floors, energy efficient dual pane windows, doors thru-out and a chef's kitchen to inspire your culinary talent. The two French doors open onto the deck that is perfect for dining al fresco, stargazing or for sun worshipping. The lower level exterior is encased with native cut stone making it perfect for wine storage. There is plenty of room for an estate home on the gentle knoll, pool, horses, small vineyard 5+/- acres per CC Slope Analysis (St. Helena AVA), wine caves and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,200,000
