Located in Downtown Calistoga, this cottage fixer or complete redevelopment property is an opportunity that doesn't come along everyday. Downtown Calistoga is a vibrant wine mecca at the North end of the Napa Valley and this property sits right in the middle of it. Already hooked into city sewer-water, and impact fees paid, make the inherent value alone a sensible opportunity for redevelopment. Come build your dream cottage in Downtown Calistoga. Zoning would allow for an ADU making this property a very desirable and unique piece of Real Estate.
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $650,000
