2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $965,000

Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage with views of Calistoga's picturesque Palisades. Gourmet Kitchen with high-end appliances and stone countertops opens into a light and bright dining room. Beamed ceilings, fireplace, big screen TV and a cozy seating area in the living room is perfect for indoor entertaining. There is a bonus room (full basement) which can be used for an office, crafts or just to sit and read quietly. Terraced gardens, decks, and canopy-covered seating area enhance the surrounding gardens. Come enjoy this special property with all the comforts of home.

