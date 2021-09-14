 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fairfield - $429,000

Nestled in the rolling hills of Fairfield's Green Valley is this delightful, bright home. With large rooms, high ceilings, and abundant windows, there's a soothing sense of spaciousness and connection with nature. Upstairs, the public rooms have an open floor plan, and are highlighted by the stunning stone fireplace and inviting deck. Downstairs, the huge master bedroom suite and second bedroom each have their own deck access. Enjoy the serenity of this lovely townhouse community! Near regional park and country club.

