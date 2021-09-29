2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,050,000

Single family 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house situated on Silverado Trail with plenty of parking and large split level backyard for entertaining. The property also has a large 1,470 sq.ft. rustic warehouse with lots of outside fenced in and gated parking and storage facing onto Soscol. It is a residential property with a commercial aspect to it, that a small business could be operated from either the house or the warehouse separately or together making it a very versatile property for producing extra income. Property is zoned mixed use, which is why you could live in or rent the 2 bedroom home or use it for a business. There is a 12'x 25' Billboard on Soscol Avenue which generates income as well. The warehouse also has 400 sq.ft. of office space inside. Current tenant is willing to stay. Property is surrounded by new commercial construction, businesses and residential so has great potential.