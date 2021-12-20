2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,149,000

VACATION RENTAL in Napa! #3092 & #3094- Enjoy 100% fee simple ownership! A Downtown Napa hotel-condo unit, handled by The Westin management team makes this the perfect Hands Free Wine Country Investment and occasional personal getaway. Owners can stay up to 56 days a year, and upon leaving, the unit becomes a part of the Hotel inventory again. Exceptional 3rd floor location overlooking the River, with 1/1 lock-off, that can be rented separately. Michelin rated La Toque Restaurant on-site, plus the casual Bank Cafe and Bar. On-site gym and a beautiful pool. Valet parking. Conference/wedding facilities available. Within 2blocks, you are in the heart of the Oxbow district with more fine dining, wine tasting & shopping. Hog Island Oysters, Eikos, C Casa etc. all in an atmosphere similar to the San Francisco Ferry Building, plus more downtown experiences within a short walk. We have the details for the easiest investment ever. Refresh and Relax. Pure Napa! Your escape to excellence!
