2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,195,000

If you yearn for a slice of old Napa Valley aesthetic in the highly coveted Coombsville AVA, welcome home! Greeted by a beautiful oak tree, enter through an automatic gate and up the newly paved driveway to this fully fenced 1.46 acre property. Come soak in porch views of neighboring vineyards, eastern hills and Mt Tamalpais. Appreciate the property's collection of Native Oak and Redwood trees. Maybe you want to plant a vineyard with the already established Napa Sanitation Recycled Water. Looking for a social outing? Downtown Napa with its world class restaurants & wine bars is a quick bike ride, stroll or car ride away - just 1.5 miles! Dreaming of an all-day adventure? San Francisco and the infamous California coast are only an hour away. Plenty of room to build your dream home, build a barn, and a pool. The possibilities are truly endless as to what has been dubbed 'Casa Grande''. The opportunities for a place like this are rare, so come live the Napa lifestyle of your dreams!