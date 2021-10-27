This beautiful Craftsman Cottage Home is nestled in the highly sought-after Abajo Historic District, just blocks away from Napa's revitalized downtown & world class restaurants. Inviting curbside with white picket fencing, tailored brick walkway & established landscaping. Custom interior details with unsurpassed character & craftsmanship: coffered ceilings, wainscoting, library wall, and windows that fill the home with light and warmth. Enjoy outdoor living spaces from deck off the kitchen or at ground level courtyard with water fountain feature. The oversized two-car garage can be easily accessed off the alley behind Randolph Street.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,245,000
