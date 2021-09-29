2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,290,000

Come Discover This Fully Furnished Craftsman Era Cottage Nestled In The Highly Sought-After Abajo Historic District. Just Blocks Away From Downtown Napa And World-Class Restaurants. Custom Interior Details With Unsurpassed Character & Craftsmanship: Coffered Ceilings, Wainscoting, Library Wall, And Windows That Fill The Home With Light And Warmth. Enjoy Outdoor Living Spaces From Deck Off The Kitchen Or At Ground Level With Courtyard Fountain. The oversized two-car garage can be easily accessed off the alley behind Randolph Street.