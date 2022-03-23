2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000

1410 Vale is a beautiful, 2 bed 2 full bath, 1940's DeVita built, renovated inside and out. 2036 SF per Licensed Appraiser. Each level is approximately 1068 SF. Lives large with a fully finished basement that serves as guest sleeping quarters with storage cabinets, wine storage room, laundry area, and TV room with wet bar and beverage refrigerator. Outdoor hosts a two-sided fully covered entertaining lounge (fan and heater), separate patio with dining table, and new concrete patio in back; storage shed, small fruit orchard in addition to two raised vegetable beds all on drip system. This home was fully renovated just 2 years ago; new Central Heat and Air (First Floor only), wall and attic insulation, all new GE Cafe' appliances, counters, and cabinets in Kitchen. Bathrooms fully renovated. New electrical, plumbing, hard wood flooring upstairs and epoxy flooring downstairs. Alta Heights offers easy access to all Downtown Napa has to offer.