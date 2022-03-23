1410 Vale is a beautiful, 2 bed 2 full bath, 1940's DeVita built, renovated inside and out. 2036 SF per Licensed Appraiser. Each level is approximately 1068 SF. Lives large with a fully finished basement that serves as guest sleeping quarters with storage cabinets, wine storage room, laundry area, and TV room with wet bar and beverage refrigerator. Outdoor hosts a two-sided fully covered entertaining lounge (fan and heater), separate patio with dining table, and new concrete patio in back; storage shed, small fruit orchard in addition to two raised vegetable beds all on drip system. This home was fully renovated just 2 years ago; new Central Heat and Air (First Floor only), wall and attic insulation, all new GE Cafe' appliances, counters, and cabinets in Kitchen. Bathrooms fully renovated. New electrical, plumbing, hard wood flooring upstairs and epoxy flooring downstairs. Alta Heights offers easy access to all Downtown Napa has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Napa Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza has been sold for $37 million.
Record store/wine bar/cafe/radio station planned for Napa’s Third Street; other tenants sought for Young Building complex
A record store/wine bar/cafe/public radio station is coming to Napa's Young building complex on Third Street.
Loveski is a fast-casual restaurant in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market that is what the owners — husband-and-wife team Martina and Christopher Kostow — refer to as a “Jew-ish” inspired deli with a twist.
Faculty, employee leaders criticize Napa Valley College amid police academy suspension, potential staff reductions
Fiscal turbulence and looming staff reductions are inspiring discord among staff leaders who are taking their grievances to the college’s leadership.
Abide opened up adult-use cannabis sales on Thursday, then closed them down on Friday. Despite receiving a state permit, the dispensary found out it hadn't received city of Napa approval, according to a co-owner.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Napa school district's preferred vision of the Harvest campus' future includes preserving recreation facilities for community use.
Two residents of a Napa home were arrested on felony allegations of identity theft and illegal gun possession, police reported.
Candidates are set for two Napa County Board of Supervisors races without incumbents in the June election.